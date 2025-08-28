Rosario Trademark Celly
Published on August 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video
Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 28, 2025
- Seattle Defeats LA Galaxy 2-0 to Book a Spot in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Third-Place Match Following 2-0 Defeat to Seattle Sounders FC - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Leagues Cup Final with Thrilling Comeback over Orlando City SC - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Seattle Defeats LA Galaxy 2-0 to Book a Spot in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi
- Sounders FC Faces the LA Galaxy Tonight in Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinals at Dignity Health Sports Park
- Sounders FC, Reign FC and RAVE Foundation Announce the Opening of Five New Soccer Mini-Pitches
- Danny Musovski Named MLS Player of the Matchday
- Danny Musovski Hat Trick Propels Sounders FC to 5-2 Home Win over Sporting Kansas City