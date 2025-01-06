Rockets Acquire William Sharpe, Harrison Boettiger And Draft Picks From Lethbridge Hurricanes For Defenceman Caden Price

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have acquired 2007-born defenceman William Sharpe, the rights to 2007-born goaltender Harrison Boettiger, a first round selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft, a conditional fourth round selection in the 2025 Draft, as well as a fourth round pick in 2026, a fifth round pick in 2027 and a sixth round pick in 2025 from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for 2005-born defenceman Caden Price.

"It's not an easy situation with Caden. The opportunity for us to host the Memorial Cup forced our hand in moving one of our top players on our team and a member of the Wold Junior team," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton.

"I think he not only has been a great player for us, but a wonderful person in our organization, one that many players look up to. It's a tough thing to do but I think from our perspective as we try to build this team for the Memorial Cup next year, we had to do some things that we normally wouldn't do. Right now, we're in a situation where we get an opportunity to get a really good player back in return and a number of draft picks that will give us the opportunity to trade for more players this summer."

"We would like to thank Caden for his commitment both on and off the ice during his time with the Kelowna Rockets."

Price was drafted by the Rockets in the second round with the 30 th pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. Since he was drafted Price has suited up in 201 career games with Kelowna, posting 26 goals, 122 assists for 148 points while adding 13 points in 19 playoff games. Price's regular season tallies rank him fifth all-time in Rockets history for assists by a defenceman and seventh all-time for points by a defenceman. He was twice named the team's top defenceman in both 2022-23 and 2023-24.

This season Price has played in 27 games, scoring six goals and adding 26 assists to go with his plus 11 rating. His play earned him the opportunity to represent Canada at the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships where he played in all five games for Canada, scoring a goal and adding an assist.

The Seattle Kraken third-round pick previously represented Canada at the IIHF 2023 U18 World Junior Championship, taking home a bronze medal. He also donned the Maple Leaf at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he won a gold medal.

Sharpe was Lethbridge's first round selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. In 35 games this season, the 2025 NHL Draft eligible defenceman has recorded three goals and 27 points in 35 games. Over the course of his WHL career, Sharpe has played in 95 games where he has scored seven times and added 38 points.

Boettiger, 17, has been playing for the United States National Development Program, playing games with both the U18 and U17 programs as well as the Juniors squad who plays against USHL competition. He also suited up in the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge where he finished with a .921 save percentage.

Kelowna will now prepare for a pair of games this weekend when they host the Prince George Cougars on January 10 th before travelling to Vancouver the following evening to take on the Vancouver Giants. Puck drop for Friday's home game will go at 7:05 PM.

