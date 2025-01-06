T-Birds Acquire Draft Pick
January 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced the acquisition of a 5th round pick in 2027 from the Saskatoon Blades, in exchange for Forward Kazden Mathies.
"It is never easy to move a player like Kazden," said General Manager Bil La Forge. "With the depth of young players we have, this move should allow them to get more ice time going forward. We would like to wish Kazden nothing but the best in Saskatoon and thank him for his time in Seattle."
About the Seattle Thunderbirds
The Seattle Thunderbirds are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions and a member of the Western Hockey League, the premier league for developing talent for the National Hockey League.
T-Birds Extras
The T-Birds take on the Victoria Royals at home tomorrow, January 7th, puck drop is 7:05pm.
Visit SeattleThunderbirds.com for Tickets or more information.
