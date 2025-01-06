Skate with the Chiefs at the Numerica Skate Ribbon at Riverfront Park Postponed

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Spokane Chiefs have postponed the annual Skate with the Chiefs Night at the Numerica Skate Ribbon at Riverfront Park on Wednesday, January 8th.

"Unfortunately, we have had a number of players miss team activities and games over the last week due to illness. It's unfortunate for our fans and community partners, but we are going to postpone and reschedule the event. We look forward to connecting with our fans at later date," Chiefs Vice President Jay Stewart said.

The rescheduled date has yet to be determined and will be announced once finalized.

