January 6 - Canes Chatter

January 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes welcome Brady Smith and the Moose Jaw Warriors on Tuesday, January 7th at 7:00pm to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena in their final home game for two weeks. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/3DLvK8M.

SRI Homes Yager Bombs: SRI Homes has partnered with the Hurricanes for the 'Yager Bombs' campaign, in support of the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories. The campaign will see SRI Homes donate $250 for each goal and $100 for each assist Brayden Yager records with the 'Canes this year. Find out more on the initiative here: https://bit.ly/3BYpf1F.

Hurricanes Wall of Honour: The Hurricanes will induct Ben Wright and Corey Lyons into the Players Category and Herb Beswick into the Builders Category on Friday, February 7th on Wall of Honour Night when the 'Canes host the Prince Albert Raiders at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Get your tickets for the special night by online by visiting: https://bit.ly/3C9liqZ.

Home Away From Home: The Hurricanes will play a total of nine games on the road during the month of November. Brown Socialhouse is the 'Canes official Home Away From Home. Visit Browns Socialhouse on the West side or the South Side to watch the game on the big screen.

Canadian Tire 7th Player: Submit your minor hockey player to be the Lethbridge Hurricanes Canadian Tire 7th Player for a game this season. Enter today by visiting either Canadian Tire location in Lethbridge.

PURE Casino Lethbridge: The PURE Casino Lethbridge Community Corner is proud to provide 20 tickets to each Hurricanes game this season for non-profit organizations in Lethbridge and surrounding area. To find out more, visit: https://chl.ca/whl-hurricanes/purecasinolethbridgecommunitycorner/.

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2024-2025 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are excited to offer 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://bit.ly/3zQvxQ6!

Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash: Celebrate your birthday with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Crumbl Cookie Birthday Bash. You'll receive a birthday wish during the game and a Crumbl Cookie delivered to your seat! Find out more by calling 403-328-1986 or go online at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com.

Save On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to the Hurricanes game with the Save On Foods Family Pack. Receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets for just $69.00. Visit the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or Yates Memorial Ticket Centre's to purchase today.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Monday, December 30th - at Red Deer Rebels (2-1 Win): The Hurricanes ended a seven-game road losing streak on Monday, December 30th with a 2-1 victory over the Red Deer Rebels at Peavey Mart Centrium. Brayden Edwards and Noah Chadwick scored in the win while Jackson Unger made 27-saves in the victory.

Friday, January 3rd - vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (7-3 Loss): Lethbridge opened a three-game weekend against the Edmonton Oil Kings on Friday with a 7-3 loss at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Trae Johnson had a three- point effort, including a pair of goals, while Kash Andresen scored the other in the defeat which ended a six- game home winning streak.

Saturday, January 4th - at Edmonton Oil Kings (5-2 Loss): The 'Canes suffered a second-straight loss to the Oil Kings on Saturday falling 5-2 at Rogers Place. Leo Braillard and Brayden Yager scored in their return to the lineup from the World Junior Championship; Jackson Unger made 31-saves in the defeat. The loss dropped the Hurricanes record to 1-6-0-1 in their last eight games on the road.

Sunday, January 5th - at Edmonton Oil Kings (4-3 SO Win): The Hurricanes rallied for a come-from-behind shootout victory on Sunday afternoon against the Oil Kings at Rogers Place in the final of a three-in-three weekend against Edmonton. Logan McCutcheon, Leo Braillard and Logan Wormald scored in the first 8:52 to erase a 3-0 deficit before Brayden Edwards scored in the sixth-round of the shootout to win the game for the 'Canes. Koen Cleaver made 31-saves in a win that ended a six-game personal losing streak.

ON THE DOCKET

Tuesday, January 7th - vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (7:00pm MT): The Hurricanes return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Tuesday when they welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors at 7:00pm in their final game home for two weeks. Lethbridge enters with a 14-3-1-0 record at home this season while having gone 3-0-0-0 against Moose Jaw this year.

Friday, January 10th - at Swift Current Broncos (6:00pm MT): The 'Canes open a stretch of five-straight road games as they visit the Swift Current Broncos at 6:00pm MT at InnovationPlex. Lethbridge has posted a record of 6-10-0-1 on the road this season but are 2-1-0-0 in their last three away from home. The Hurricanes are 2-1-0-0 this season against Swift Current.

Saturday, January 11th - at Moose Jaw Warriors (6:00pm MT): Lethbridge will make their final trip to Moose Jaw this season as they face the Warriors for the second time in five days. The 'Canes will end the season series against the Warriors on Saturday; Lethbridge is 2-0-0-0 in Moose Jaw this season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.