Hurricanes Announce SRI Homes Yager-Bombs Campaign

January 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club are excited to announce the SRI Homes Yager-Bombs campaign, in support of the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories. The campaign will see SRI Homes donate $250 for each goal and $100 for each assist Brayden Yager records with the Hurricanes this season, with the donation going to the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories.

"Alzheimer's is a cause that hits close to home for me and my family as my grandpa had Alzheimer and recently passed away," says Brayden Yager, "I am grateful for the support from SRI Homes and look forward to this campaign helping to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer Society in memory of my Grandpa Trev."

The donation is retroactively applied starting from when Yager joined the Hurricanes in early December. With two goals and six assists in four games, the donation total has already reached $1,100.

"SRI Homes is proud to partner with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Brayden Yager in support of the Alzheimer Society," says Matthew Luff, General Manager, SRI Homes. "SRI Homes has been operating in Lethbridge since the mid 80's and we feel it is important to give back to the community that has supported us for so many years. Being a large employer, we have had many employees impacted by dementia, either themselves or someone they care about, so the Alzheimer's Society was a great cause for both Brayden and for us."

Originally founded in 1988 as the Alzheimer Association of Alberta, the organization rebranded in 2004 to its current name. The Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories works to change the face of dementia and improve the quality of life for those with the disease. The organization offers educational and support services for individuals diagnosed with dementia, as well as their care partners. They work to build partnerships with health professionals and the community, as well as contributing to further research on the disease.

"We are excited to have this commitment from Brayden and SRI Homes. This funding will support those in the Lethbridge region who are impacted by dementia. We wish Brayden and the entire team a successful season," says Holli Bjerland, Vice-President, External Relations & Chief Development Officer, Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories.

About SRI Homes

As Canada's modular construction solution, SRI Homes is located near the Lethbridge Airport employing over 200 community members, in facilities covering over 20 acres. SRI Homes combines quality with affordability to supply its customers with a quality-built home at an affordable price.

The Hurricanes host the Moose Jaw Warriors tomorrow at 7:00pm before embarking on a five-game road trip. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre or VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centres, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

