Oil Kings Assistant Captain Mori Commits to UMass Lowell

January 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are proud to announce that 2004-defenceman Josh Mori has committed to UMass-Lowell in NCAA Division I for after his graduation from the Western Hockey League.

Mori, the Richmond, B.C., product is in his first season with the Oil Kings and was named an Assistant Captain in October.

"I am super excited to commit to UMass-Lowell for next year!" Mori said. "I'm so grateful for everyone who has helped me along this journey from my family, my friends, my teammates and coaches. I am also very grateful for this opportunity that has opened up to myself and everyone else!"

The 20-year-old rearguard is in his fourth season in the WHL, and is on pace to set new career highs in assists and points. Through 37 games this season, Mori has one goal and 16 assists for 17 points, which is second most among defenders on the Oil Kings. He also holds a +10 rating.

Mori was acquired by the Oil Kings in May, prior to the season after playing three seasons in Portland for the Winterhawks. He played 162 games for the Winterhawks in the regular season, scoring six goals and adding 28 assists for 34 points, as well as earning a +36 rating.

On top of his nearly 200 total games in the WHL, Mori has also played 36 games in the WHL Playoffs, including a trip to the finals in 2023/2024. He has earned five points in his playoff career.

The UMass Lowell River Hawks play out of Lowell, Massachusetts in the Hockey East Conference of NCAA Division I.

-

