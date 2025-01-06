Oil Kings Re-Assign Smith and Snell to U18 Clubs

January 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that 2008-forward Cage Smith, and 2008-goaltender Parker Snell have been re-assigned to their respective U18 Clubs.

Smith returns to Calgary IHA Prep where he has 22 points in 16 games. Smith played in three games with the Oil Kings on this recent call up, and he scored his first career goal on Friday, January 3 in Lethbridge. Prior to joining the Oil Kings over the weekend, Smith and his Calgary IHA Prep club made the final of the Circle K Classic where Smith had three points in six games at the tournament.

Snell didn't appear in a game during this call up and will return to OHA Edmonton where he currently has a .925 save percentage, 3.13 goals-against-average and one shutout with a 7-6-1 record.

