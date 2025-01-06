Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Wrap up Grueling Week, Gear up for Eastern Swing

January 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks concluded a challenging six-in-nine stretch with a four-game week, including a three-in-three over the weekend. Facing tough U.S. Division opponents Everett, Spokane, Tri-City, and Wenatchee, the Hawks battled to a 1-2-1 record. The team now turns its attention to the Eastern Swing, a two-week road trip featuring six games against Eastern Conference foes.

Hot Hawks:

Captain Kyle Chyzowski led the way with 10 points (1G, 9A) across the week, earning points in three of four games and taking over the WHL scoring lead with 62 points (27G, 35A).

Forward Diego Buttazzoni nocthed a six-point effort (4G, 2A) across the week, including a three-point performance (2G, 1A) in Friday's shootout loss to Tri-City.

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth totaled six points (2G, 4A), including his first goal since November 22, and overtook the league lead in assists (41).

Forward Josh Zakreski averaged a point per game this week, finishing with four total (2G, 2A).

Forward Joel Plante tallied his first career WHL goal, the game-winner in Spokane, and added another goal and assist for a three-point week.

Forward Jordan Duguay recorded his first multi-goal game and a three-point night (2G, 1A) in Thursday's win over Spokane.

Play of the Week:

Newcomer Joel Plante made his mark with his first WHL goal, a game-winning tally in Spokane. After a slick setup from Kayd Ruedig, Plante buried a wrist shot from the left circle, making his New Year's resolution of scoring in the Dub a reality!

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 3, Everett 7 (Tuesday):

The Winterhawks faced a challenging start to the week, falling 7-3 to the Everett Silvertips in a game that showcased the opponent's strong special teams. Despite Kyle McDonough's shorthanded goal in the first period, which briefly tied the game, Everett responded with three unanswered goals to take control early. The Winterhawks found moments of offensive success later in the game, with Josh Zakreski converting on the power play and Diego Buttazzoni scoring a gritty third-period goal to bring the Hawks within striking distance. However, Everett pulled away with another power-play marker and an empty-net goal to seal the result, handing Portland a disappointing loss.

Portland 5, Spokane 2 (Thursday):

Thursday night saw the Winterhawks bounce back with a commanding 5-2 win over the Spokane Chiefs, highlighted by standout performances from younger players. Rookie Jordan Duguay shone with his first two WHL goals, showcasing skill and composure, while newcomer Joel Plante made his mark with a perfectly timed breakaway goal to extend the lead in the second period. Spokane kept things close at times, but strong goaltending from Luca Cagnoni and a relentless offensive push in the third period secured the Hawks' victory. Duguay's breakout night and Plante's early impact highlighted Portland's depth and promising future.

Portland 6, Tri-City 7 SO (Friday):

The Winterhawks staged a thrilling comeback against Tri-City, overcoming a three-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime, but ultimately fell 7-6 in a shootout. Portland opened the scoring with two power-play goals from Diego Buttazzoni and added another from Kayd Ruedig for a 3-1 lead. However, the Americans stormed back with a four-goal second period to go up 6-3. Tyson Jugnauth's late goal in the second provided a spark for Portland, and the momentum carried into the third as Ryan Miller and Ryder Thompson scored just over a minute apart to tie the game. The Americans claimed the victory with the only goal in the shootout.

Portland 3, Wenatchee (Saturday):

Portland dropped a 6-3 decision to Wenatchee in a game where special teams proved decisive. Wenatchee struck twice in the first, including a power-play goal, before Tyson Jugnauth got Portland on the board with a point shot late in the frame. Joel Plante tied the game early in the second period, but the Wild capitalized on a penalty shot and two more power-play chances to pull away. Kyle McDonough added a late shorthanded goal for Portland, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit.

The Week Ahead:

The Hawks head east for the first leg of their Eastern Swing, taking on the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday, January 10, at 5:00 PM PT, followed by a matchup with the Regina Pats on Saturday, January 11, at 4:00 PM PT. Tune in on WHL Live!

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Friday, January 24 - Pride Night - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, February 1 - Hawks Fight Cancer - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, February 8 - Hawkey For All - BUY TICKETS

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.