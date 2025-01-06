High-Fives All Around as the Chiefs' Depth Proves Difference in 5-2 Win over Kamloops

January 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Chiefs continued a special weekend on Sunday night with their third annual Neurodiversity Awareness Night in front of over 4,700 Chiefs' fans. Organizations including the Isaac Foundation, The Arc of Spokane, and the Autism Society of Idaho were on hand to provide resources to fans who may be experiencing neurodiverse needs. For more information, please click here.

Shea Van Olm and Brayden Crampton returned to the lineup after sitting out last night's game, but it was Coco Armstrong on a hot streak, finding the net for the second consecutive game. He stole the puck with a strong forecheck on the penalty kill, and fired it past the Kamloops netminder before he could react at 14:51 of the first.

Hayden Paupanekis also scored for the second straight game, making it 2-0 at 1:49 of the second. Mathis Preston and Chase Harrington combined for a shot on goal before Paupanekis fired home the rebound on the back post for the power play goal. It was the forwards' 11th of the season and fourth goal in his last five games.

Spokane made it 3-0 with a Smyth Rebman snipe from the center of the zone at 4:08. It was a pair of defensemen, Saige Weinstein and Will McIsaac, picking up the assists on Rebman's 10th of the season.

Blazers' rookie, Zahejsky, scored his first of his career for Kamloops at 17:05 in the second to make it a 3-1 game after two. The second period also featured an ice-wide fracas with 11 different penalties all called at the 15:32 mark.

Shea Van Olm's return to the lineup was marked with his 28th goal of the season at 5:52 of the final period. A Brody Gillespie shot trickled wide where Van Olm picked it up and scored on the wraparound before the goaltender could recover. It was Van Olm's first goal in his past five games, and ties him for the WHL lead.

The Chiefs' fifth goal of the game came from a fifth different scorer, Owen Schoettler. The young defenseman is up to five goals on the season after firing a hopeful blueline rope that snuck through traffic into the net at 10:46. Shea Van Olm and Sam Oremba provided the helpers.

Jordan Keller pulled one back at 13:05 for the Blazers on the power play but it was too little too late as the Chiefs finished this one 5-2.

Carter Esler earned second star after stopping 28 shots in net for his fifth win of his career. Spokane went 1/2 on the power play while Kamloops scored twice on six tries.

Up next Spokane will hit the road for three straight before playing again at home on January 17th for Gold Seal Plumbing Princesses and Heroes Night along with January 18th for Pizza Factory Military Appreciation + Family Feast Night .

