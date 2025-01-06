Tigers Acquire Molendyk from Saskatoon in Blockbuster

January 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Medicine Hat Tigers have finalized a significant trade with the Saskatoon Blades, acquiring defenseman Tanner Molendyk-a Nashville Predators prospect-and forward Misha Volotovskii. Heading to Saskatoon are forward Hayden Harsanyi, defenseman Jack Kachkowski, and a package of draft picks, including:

2025 First-Round Pick (Medicine Hat)

2025 Second-Round Pick (Portland)

2026 Third-Round Pick (Medicine Hat)

2026 Fourth-Round Pick (Medicine Hat)

2028 Fifth-Round Pick (Medicine Hat)

Incoming Tigers Players

Tanner Molendyk, selected fifth overall by Saskatoon in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and 24th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, has been a standout this season, tallying 21 points (4 goals, 17 assists) in 21 games. His elite skating, defensive acumen, and ability to contribute offensively make him a game-changer on the Tigers' blue line.

Molendyk also represented Canada at the World Junior Championship, where he served as part of the leadership group. His international experience and maturity bring an invaluable presence to Medicine Hat.

Joining him is Misha Volotovskii, drafted 77th overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. Volotovskii has contributed 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) in 37 games this season and is known for his gritty, hardworking style of play. His offensive potential adds depth to the Tigers' forward group.

Departing Tigers Players

Hayden Harsanyi, a first-round pick (16th overall) by Medicine Hat in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, showed tremendous promise last season with 28 points, including 12 goals and 16 assists, in 68 games. This season, he has added 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists) in just 7 games. His offensive creativity and potential make him an exciting addition for Saskatoon.

Jack Kachkowski, selected in the fifth round (89th overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, has been a steady contributor on the Tigers' blue line. He has 8 assists in 37 games this season and provides reliability in defensive situations.

