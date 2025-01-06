Hurricanes Acquire Kraken Prospect Caden Price from Rockets
January 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Monday the acquisition of 2005-born defenceman Caden Price from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for 2007-born defenceman Will Sharpe, the WHL playing rights to 2007-born goaltender Harrison Boettiger, a first-round draft pick in 2026, a fourth-round pick in 2025, a fifth-round draft pick in 2027, a sixth-round draft pick in 2025 and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in the 2025 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.
Price, 19, was originally a second-round (30th overall) draft pick of the Rockets in the 2020 WHL Draft. The Saskatoon, SK, product has skated in 26 regular-season games this year with Kelowna collecting 32 points (6g-26a) along with 22 penalty minutes and a plus-11 rating. He recently represented Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa where he totaled two points (1g-1a) along with a plus-3 rating in five games.
"We are thrilled to be able to add Caden to our group," said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. "He is an elite defenceman who is a signed guy and will bolster our defence. He's an outstanding skater who can quarterback a power play while also being a strong two-way guy. Having him with Hockey Canada, most recently at the World Juniors, this is a guy we had targeted and am very excited to be able to add him."
The 6'1, 190-pound rearguard was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the third-round (83rd overall) in the 2023 National Hockey League Entry Draft. Price signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Kraken in April of last year. In his career, the left-shot defenceman has totaled 148 points (26g-122a) along with 134 penalty minutes in 201 regular season games with the Rockets. He has also amassed 13 points (2g-11a) with 10 penalty minutes in 19 career post-season games, including 11 points (1g-10a) in 11 games in the 2024 WHL Playoffs.
Sharpe, 17, was originally selected in the first-round (11th overall) by the Hurricanes in the 2022 WHL Draft. The Tsawwassen, BC, product has skated in 95 career games with Lethbridge totaling 38 points (7g-31a) along with 62 penalty minutes. He has collected 27 points (3g-24a) this season in 35 games along with 22 penalty minutes as he leads all 17-year-old defencemen in scoring in the WHL.
"Will is a high-end, young defenceman who we selected in the first-round and it's hard to give up young, talented players like him at any point, but to make a trade like this it costs you," added Anholt. "He has been a great Hurricane in his time with our organization and we wish him the best moving forward."
Boettiger, 17, was drafted in the first-round (4th overall) by the 'Canes in the 2022 WHL US Priority Draft. The Wheat Ridge, Colorado, product has recorded a 4-9-0-0 record in 15 games with the US National U18 Team posting a 3.81 goals against average and an .884 save percentage. He represented the USA in the 2024 CHL/USA Prospects Challenge.
Price becomes the sixth player on the Hurricanes to be drafted NHL prospect, including Noah Chadwick (TOR), Miguel Marques (NSH), Vojtech Port (ANA), Brayden Yager (PIT/WPG) and Jordan Gustafson (VGK).
The Hurricanes welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors Tuesday at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena in their lone home game in a span of 18 days. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.
