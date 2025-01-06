Vaisanen Collects Silver at World Jr's

January 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman Veeti Vaisanen capped off an incredible experience on the international stage by helping Finland secure a silver medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Ottawa.

In his first season with the Tigers, Vaisanen has already made his mark in the WHL with one goal, eight assists, and a +8 rating over 29 games. His steady, defensive play translated seamlessly to the world stage, where he played a crucial role on Finland's penalty kill throughout the tournament. Over seven games, Vaisanen contributed one assist while providing consistent, reliable minutes on Finland's blue line.

Finland had a strong showing in the tournament, finishing with a 2-1-0-1 record in the preliminary round. After a tough 4-0 loss to Canada on opening day, the Finns bounced back with a 3-1 win over Germany and a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the United States. They closed out group play with a 3-0 shutout win over Latvia, securing a spot in the knockout stage.

In the quarterfinals, Finland outlasted Slovakia in a hard-fought 5-3 victory, setting the stage for another nail-biter in the semifinals. In a dramatic clash with Sweden, Finland came out on top with a 4-3 overtime win, advancing to the gold medal game.

The championship final was a thrilling contest against the United States. Finland battled hard, pushing the game into overtime before falling 4-3 in a heart-stopping conclusion to the tournament.

Vaisanen's silver medal is a testament to his hard work and growth as a player, and the Tigers are thrilled to see one of their own shine on such a prestigious platform. Congratulations, Veeti, on an unforgettable World Juniors performance!

