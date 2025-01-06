Keaton Verhoeff Named Rookie of the Week

January 6, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Keaton Verhoeff has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending January 5th, 2025.

Verhoeff had two goals and two assists for four points in four games this week, including an overtime winner against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night and the game-tying goal to force overtime on Saturday night. Verhoeff, who was drafted in the first round, fourth overall by the Royals in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, has 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points in 33 games so far this season. Verhoeff sits second in goals by WHL rookies and fourth in points by WHL rookies.

The defenceman, who stands at 6'4 and 212lbs, has now been named WHL Rookie of the Week three times this season.

