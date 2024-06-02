Rockers Host the Madison Mallards for a Sunday Matinee

June 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers prep for an at bat

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers prep for an at bat(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - As week two of the Northwoods League season begins, the Rockers set out to pick up their second win of the summer against the Mallards. Madison beat Green Bay 9-4 last Wednesday, then the Rockers got revenge with a 5-3 victory the next day. This afternoon's matchup is set for 1:05 p.m.

The Rockers aim to rebound from a 6-1 loss last night at Fond Du Lac. Although Green Bay could only muster up a single run, the final score doesn't reflect the box score. The Rockers only struck out four times against the Dock Spiders, and actually had double the amount of walks, stranding the bases loaded twice in the game.

The Rockers lone run was scored in the first inning, when outfielder Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) blasted an RBI-double into the left-center gap. The lefty has been a consistent contributor through the Rockers first week of play. Harms leads the team with 25 plate appearances, but has only struck out one time. On top of that, the outfielder paces Green Bay with 5 hits - 3 of which have come for extra bases.

Apart from Harms, the Rockers have also found a spark in catcher Jake Bold (Princeton). The new addition to the roster hit a home run in his first game for Green Bay this weekend, while also boasting a team-best .556 OBP. Bold went 1-3 yesterday while also getting walked and hit by a pitch.

Bold, Harms and the Rockers set out to bounce back against the Mallards today. For the contest, Green Bay is set to send out Kameron Douglas (Georgia State) for the start on the mound. The sophomore is making his first appearance of the summer after a productive spring season. In 15 innings of work - including four starts - Douglas struck out 16 batters.

As for the Mallards, they are projected to roll with Tyson Romero (Nebraska Wesleyan) on the bump today. The righty was the opening day starter for Madison, and in that game he allowed just one run and one hit across 4.1 innings pitched. That being said, Romero did walk four batters while striking out just three.

Gates for today's clash open at 12:00 p.m. and the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Rhodie championship bobblehead courtesy of Festival Foods. From pregame through the end of the third inning, Acoustic Endorphins is performing live music on the concourse.

Make sure to stay through the end of the game as well, because fans will be able to play catch on the field following the conclusion of the matchup. Baseballs with Rockers logos will be provided by Capital Credit Union.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.