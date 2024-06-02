Kingfish Hand First Win of Season to Waterloo
June 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
KENOSHA, WI - The Waterloo Bucks offense was unleashed last 12 runs on 13 hits blowing out the Kenosha Kingfish 12-4.
"It's our first true loss" said Field Manager Aiden Wirshing.
Kenosha struckout 16 times on the night - the first time that has happened since 2016.
Kenosha tied the game on an RBI double from DJ Ghioroso before giving up six runs in the 4th inning highlighted by a three run homerun from Brennan Hudson. The Bucks ran away from their for their first win of the season improving to 1-5. Kenosha moves to 4-2 on the year.
The Kingfish battle the Battle Creek Battle Jacks today at 1.35 p.m. CT at Historic Simmons Field. Follow @KenoshaKingfish on X or watch the game on ESPN+ for updates.
