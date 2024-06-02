Huskies Take 4-Game Win Streak into Home Opener

Fresh off finishing a six-game road trip by rattling off four straight wins, the Huskies put their win streak on the line in their home opener at Wade Stadium against the Badlands Big Sticks, the team who dealt it its only two losses on the season so far.

Here are the five things to know ahead of this home opening series:

LAST TIME OUT: The Huskies finished off a sweep of the St. Cloud Rox with a 13-7 victory. Duluth scored nine runs in the first inning to supercharge the offense. Those nine (9) runs in the first inning were more than enough for the Huskies to hold on to, despite being outhit in the ballgame by the Rox, 13-9. Cardell Thibodeaux had a banner day for the Huskies, going 2-for-4 with 4 RBI and 2 walks. As a team, the Huskies drew eight (8) walks in the victory over the Rox. Combine that with 2 HBP, and the Huskies took advantage of 10 free passes issued by the Rox pitching staff, a major reason why they were able to win by 6 runs despite being outhit in the game.

GONE STREAKING: After dropping their first two games against the Badlands Big Sticks, the Huskies have rattled off four straight wins, sweeping series against the Bismarck Larks and the St. Cloud Rox to finish off the road trip 4-2. Over the streak, the offense has been the story, putting up 39 runs.

REVENGE ON THE MIND: The Sunday-Monday wraparound matchups with Badlands will mark the third and fourth times this season the Huskies will be taking on the Big Sticks. Badlands handed the Huskies their only two losses of the season in the first two games of the year, by scores of 10-5 and 9-0. This is the Big Sticks first year in the Northwoods League.

SCOUTING THE BIG STICKS: Badlands is off to a 3-3 start to the season, and currently 2nd place in the Great Plains West subdivision, one game behind the West-leading Wilmar Stingers (4-2). Since starting the season 3-0, the Big Sticks have dropped three (3) straight on the road, including a heartbreaker in Eau Claire, 16-15, in extras in which they blew a 15-12 lead in the 11th inning, allowing the Express to counter with a four-run bottom half. The Big Sticks are led offensively by Kaden Carpenter, who has a .913 OPS and 8 RBI through his team's first 6 GP. In the spring, the Utah product was an everyday starter for a Utes team that finished 33-22.

I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM: If you are coming to the home opener, get here early because the first 500 fans will receive a token for a free scoop of ice cream from Culver's! Doors open at 2:05 pm for a 3:05 pm first pitch.

Come on out to The Wade this Sunday and snag yourself a token for free ice cream with @culvers!!

Gate's open at :

