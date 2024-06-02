Late Surge Not Enough for Rockers to Defeat the Mallards

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers got off to a great start against the Mallards this afternoon, but ultimately fell to Madison by a final score of 7-5.

Green Bay poured in three second-inning runs to start off the scoring. Leading the way during that stretch was first baseman Logan Gregorio (Benedictine). The Illinois native ripped a triple down the left-field line that brought home a pair of baserunners for the Rockers. That was not only Gregorio's first knock of the season, but his first two runs driven in.

But after the second frame, the Mallards bats came to life. Madison outscored Green Bay 6-0 over the following four frames, and held onto that 6-3 advantage for the majority of the home stretch.

A large reason why the Mallards eventually came back down to earth was the work of Rockers pitcher Henry Chabot (Chapman). The Righty reliever tossed the final three innings for Green Bay and picked up his first three strikeouts of the campaign.

Chabot did cede one run in the top of the ninth, but he only gave up three hits on the day against 14 batters faced - his best outing of the young season.

Once the Chapman product propelled Green Bay to the bottom of the ninth, things got interesting. Outfielder Carson Hansen (UW-Milwaukee) crushed a solo-shot to cut into the deficit.

The next batter after that was infielder Matteo Matthews (Wagner), who was pinch hitting and got on base after he was hit by a pitch. That set the table for Jackson Kline (Kansas) to lace a double through the right-center gap and bring home one more run.

Ultimately, however, The Rockers didn't have enough outs to complete the comeback, falling 7-5 to the Mallards.

Green Bay doesn't have to wait long for its next matchup with Madison. The two Great Lakes foes go toe-to-toe tomorrow in Wisconsin's capitol at 6:05 p.m.

The Rockers return to Capital Credit Union Park on Friday when they have a 6:35 date with the La Crosse Loggers. Make sure to get there, because Warden is providing live music from pregame through the end of the third inning.The contest with the Loggers is also the first game this season the Rockers will host "Fish Fry Friday," and bring out their alternate "Supper Clubbers" uniform. In addition, there will be postgame fireworks.

