Rafters Hold Lakeshore to Three Hits in Series Opening Win

June 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







MEQUON, Wis. - The Rafters jumped out to a hot start in their first Sunday matinee game of the summer. Wisconsin Rapids played three runs in the top of the first, with two doubles from Jake Beauchaine and Alex Brodie leading the way.

Lakeshore got a run back in the bottom of the frame after a lead-off single from Prince Deboskie. The knock from the Chinooks' center fielder was all the host could muster until the eighth inning.

The Chinooks tied the ball game in the bottom of the fifth, scoring twice to make it 3-3.

The Rafters responded half inning later with a four-run top of the sixth. The six through nine spots in the order all came in to score, with Mason Onate getting plunked to break the tie.

Lakeshore added two more in the bottom of the eight, but the Wisconsin Rapids bullpen held onto seal the deal, 7-5.

Tyler McClanahan paced the Rafter offense with three hits, including a seventh-inning double. The two-bagger was the first extra-base knock of McClanahan's tenure in Wisconsin Rapids.

Tristin Crusenberry got the nod for the Rafters, his second start of the season. The Opening Day starter worked three innings and allowed a run off one hit. Crusenberry walked four and struck out one.

Cohen Achen threw five innings as the starter for Lakeshore. The right-hander allowed two earned runs off five hits and struck out seven Rafter hitters while only walking one.

The win this afternoon was given to Sidney Ferry out of the Wisconsin Rapids bullpen. In his second outing of the season, Ferry worked three frames and allowed two runs, neither of which were earned.

Evan Shapiro got the loss for the Chinooks. The right-hander only recorded one out on the hill but surrendered four runs (three earned) while throwing just 15 pitches.

Max Whitesell collected his Northwoods League-leading fourth save to close out the ballgame. The Ohio Dominican product needed just 13 pitches to retire three of the four batters he saw to put a bow on this one. Whitesell has gotten the save in all four Rafter wins this season.

The Rafters are back in action tomorrow in game two of the series against Lakeshore. First pitch is slated for 6:35, the game can be heard on the radio home of Rafter Baseball, WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.