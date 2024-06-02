Battle Jacks Fall Short in Kenosha, WI, Losing 4-1 to the Kingfish on Second Road Trip Stop

KENOSHA, WI - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks (3-3) made the second stop of their road trip just off the shores of Lake Michigan in Kenosha, WI.

Kameron Haviland (Benedictine University Mesa) made his second start on the mound for the Battle Jacks and while he was able to muster three strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitches, it wasn't enough to keep Kenosha off the base pads.

Kenosha's Tanner Johnson (Triton College) produced well early on the bump with five strikeouts in six innings pitched.

The Kingfish got off to a good start at the plate as they scored three runs in four innings to give them the 3-0 lead. John St. Clair (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) started it off with a sacrifice flyout to bring in Jack Fitzharris (Olive-Harvey College). Fitzharris scored on a sacrifice fly of his own to drive in Nick Giamarusti (Ohio State University).

Josh Schleichardt (Clark College) stayed disciplined with a bases-loaded situation taking ball four to give the Battle Jacks their first run of the day.

Dj Ghiroso (Santa Barbara Community College) belted a single to right field bringing in Maxim Fullerton (Regis University) to extend the lead to 4-1.

Mason Hamlin (University of Texas Permian-Basin) made an impressive double-play opportunity to prevent the Kingfish from scoring more runs.

The main struggle for the Battle Jacks tonight was capitalizing on run opportunities. Despite BC having the advantage in the hit category, they ran out of gas when it came to converting those hits into runs.

The Battle Jacks look to refuel tomorrow and split the series in Kenosha before heading back home to Cereal City.

