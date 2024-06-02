Cardiac Canines Strike Again

June 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato wins 4-3.

What a start to the season for MoonDog fans, the ups and downs of nights with just 1 hit to another walk off win.

After yet another slow start to the game, Mankato jumped out to a lead in the 5th scoring 3 runs.

Eli Anderson (NIACC) and Taylor Steig (Olivet Nazarene) both drew walks in the 5th and an RBI single by Josh Alexander (Louisiana Lafayette) set up a good lead for Mankato.

St. Cloud would get one back in the 7th on an E3 scoring Sawyer Smith.

They would also eventually tie the game in the 8th, Jaixen Frost scored on a FC and Ben Higdon scored on a throw down to second.

After what looked like a shaky 8th inning, Grant Garza came out in the 9th shutting down St. Cloud in 3 batters throwing just 11 pitches that inning.

Then it all came down to the 9th. Eli Anderson walked, Cooper Holtorf (Paradise Valley Community College) was hit by a pitch, Ben Bach (University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma) came in as a pinch hitter and was also walked which set up Alexander for an RBI single to walk it off.

A headfirst slide into first just beat the throw winning it for Mankato!

