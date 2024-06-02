Cardiac Canines Strike Again
June 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
Mankato wins 4-3.
What a start to the season for MoonDog fans, the ups and downs of nights with just 1 hit to another walk off win.
After yet another slow start to the game, Mankato jumped out to a lead in the 5th scoring 3 runs.
Eli Anderson (NIACC) and Taylor Steig (Olivet Nazarene) both drew walks in the 5th and an RBI single by Josh Alexander (Louisiana Lafayette) set up a good lead for Mankato.
St. Cloud would get one back in the 7th on an E3 scoring Sawyer Smith.
They would also eventually tie the game in the 8th, Jaixen Frost scored on a FC and Ben Higdon scored on a throw down to second.
After what looked like a shaky 8th inning, Grant Garza came out in the 9th shutting down St. Cloud in 3 batters throwing just 11 pitches that inning.
Then it all came down to the 9th. Eli Anderson walked, Cooper Holtorf (Paradise Valley Community College) was hit by a pitch, Ben Bach (University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma) came in as a pinch hitter and was also walked which set up Alexander for an RBI single to walk it off.
A headfirst slide into first just beat the throw winning it for Mankato!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2024
- Cardiac Canines Strike Again - Mankato MoonDogs
- Dock Spiders Fall to Wausau to Close Homestand, 8-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rafters Hold Lakeshore to Three Hits in Series Opening Win - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Chinooks Still Searching for First Home Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Late Surge Not Enough for Rockers to Defeat the Mallards - Green Bay Rockers
- Mallards Escape Early Deficit, Take Down Rockers - Madison Mallards
- Growlers Crush the Pit Spitters - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Quality Pitching Leads Kingfish to Fifth Win - Kenosha Kingfish
- History - Chucks Defeat the Dock Spiders to Move to 7-0 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Battle Jacks Fall Short in Kenosha, WI, Losing 4-1 to the Kingfish on Second Road Trip Stop - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Huskies Take 4-Game Win Streak into Home Opener - Duluth Huskies
- Kingfish Hand First Win of Season to Waterloo - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockers Host the Madison Mallards for a Sunday Matinee - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Capture Series Sweep vs Green Bay, 6-1 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rafters Drop High Scoring Affair in Wausau - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Lakeshore Builds Early Lead to Split Series With Mallards - Madison Mallards
- Hanson Has Impressive Debut as Rox Fall to Duluth - St. Cloud Rox
- Dock Spiders Capture Series Sweep vs Green Bay, 6-1 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mankato MoonDogs Stories
- Cardiac Canines Strike Again
- Dogs Bounce Back for a Much Needed Win
- Dogs Get Stung in Willmar
- Dogs Run Out Of Gas Trying To Chop Down The Loggers
- Dogs Walk off the Logs