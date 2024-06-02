Dock Spiders Fall to Wausau to Close Homestand, 8-4

A two-run home run for Wausau in the eighth inning from Max Galvin (Oklahoma State) with two outs on Sunday at Herr-Baker Field lifts the Woodchucks Over Fond du Lac, 8-4. The Dock Spiders drop to 3-4 on the season.

The Dock Spiders started the scoring early in the first inning after loading the bases for Drew Barragan (Embry Riddle), Barragan hit a ball to second base allowing a run to score that made the score 1-0. In the second inning, Wausau loaded the bases and a walk to Jeremy Conforti (Central Methodist) brought home a run, the next batter Jake Burkland reached on a fielder's choice giving Wausau a 2-1 lead.

In the third inning the Dock Spiders took the lead back with a double from Drew Barragan that scored two-runs Caden Shapiro (Princeton) and Parker Knoll (Lawrence) to make the score 4-2. The Woodchucks would tie the score in the fourth inning on a wild pitch that allowed Jeremy Conforti to score and a groundout drove in Jake Berland (Minnesota State Mankato) to even the score at 4-4.

The score would stay tied until the eighth inning when Max Galvin came to bat with a man aboard and hit his third homer of the season to right field to give the Woodchucks a 6-4 lead. The Woodchucks would add two more in the ninth with a Jeremy Conforti single to extend their lead to 8-4. The Dock Spiders would get the first two aboard in the bottom of the ninth inning, but were unable to get any runs across, falling 8-4.

The Dock Spiders will head to Wausau tomorrow to face the Woodchucks at Athletic Park.First pitch is scheduled for 6:05.

