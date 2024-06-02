Mallards Escape Early Deficit, Take Down Rockers
June 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Ashwaubenon, WI - The Madison Mallards visited Capital Credit Union Park for the third time already this season, and came away with a 7-5 win over the Green Bay Rockers.
The Rockers got out to a quick 3-0 lead thanks to a three-run 2nd inning, but the Mallards offense would quickly battle back.
After the Mallards got a run back in the 3rd, Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) brought home a pair of runs with a single in the top of the 4th to tie the game at three. Blake Guerin (Iowa) and Will Vierling (Louisville) had run-scoring hits in the 5th and 6th innings to give Madison the lead. The Rockers were not able to score again until the 9th, and it wasn't enough as the Mallards held on for their fourth win of the season.
Tyson Romero (Nebraska Wesleyan) earned his first win of the season on the mound for the Mallards. He pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out seven. Treshon Paschal (Southern Arkansas) was charged with the loss for the Rockers.
Vierling drove in three runs for the Mallards, while Jake Muroe (John A. Logan CC) collected three hits.
The Mallards improve to 4-3 on the season, while the Rockers fall to 1-6. The Great Lakes West rivals will meet again on Monday night at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2024
- Cardiac Canines Strike Again - Mankato MoonDogs
- Dock Spiders Fall to Wausau to Close Homestand, 8-4 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rafters Hold Lakeshore to Three Hits in Series Opening Win - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Chinooks Still Searching for First Home Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Late Surge Not Enough for Rockers to Defeat the Mallards - Green Bay Rockers
- Mallards Escape Early Deficit, Take Down Rockers - Madison Mallards
- Growlers Crush the Pit Spitters - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Quality Pitching Leads Kingfish to Fifth Win - Kenosha Kingfish
- History - Chucks Defeat the Dock Spiders to Move to 7-0 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Battle Jacks Fall Short in Kenosha, WI, Losing 4-1 to the Kingfish on Second Road Trip Stop - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Huskies Take 4-Game Win Streak into Home Opener - Duluth Huskies
- Kingfish Hand First Win of Season to Waterloo - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockers Host the Madison Mallards for a Sunday Matinee - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Capture Series Sweep vs Green Bay, 6-1 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rafters Drop High Scoring Affair in Wausau - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Lakeshore Builds Early Lead to Split Series With Mallards - Madison Mallards
- Hanson Has Impressive Debut as Rox Fall to Duluth - St. Cloud Rox
- Dock Spiders Capture Series Sweep vs Green Bay, 6-1 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.