Mallards Escape Early Deficit, Take Down Rockers

June 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Madison Mallards visited Capital Credit Union Park for the third time already this season, and came away with a 7-5 win over the Green Bay Rockers.

The Rockers got out to a quick 3-0 lead thanks to a three-run 2nd inning, but the Mallards offense would quickly battle back.

After the Mallards got a run back in the 3rd, Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) brought home a pair of runs with a single in the top of the 4th to tie the game at three. Blake Guerin (Iowa) and Will Vierling (Louisville) had run-scoring hits in the 5th and 6th innings to give Madison the lead. The Rockers were not able to score again until the 9th, and it wasn't enough as the Mallards held on for their fourth win of the season.

Tyson Romero (Nebraska Wesleyan) earned his first win of the season on the mound for the Mallards. He pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out seven. Treshon Paschal (Southern Arkansas) was charged with the loss for the Rockers.

Vierling drove in three runs for the Mallards, while Jake Muroe (John A. Logan CC) collected three hits.

The Mallards improve to 4-3 on the season, while the Rockers fall to 1-6. The Great Lakes West rivals will meet again on Monday night at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

