Lakeshore Builds Early Lead to Split Series With Mallards

June 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks defeated the Madison Mallards by a score of 7-4, as the two teams split a home-and-home series.

The Mallards took the lead in the first as Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) drove in his college teammate Jake Schaffner (North Dakota State) with an RBI single. Schaffner collected three hits in the game to extend his hitting streak to five games.

Lakeshore would get to Mallards starter Coley Kilpatrick (North Carolina A&T) their second time through the lineup. Dominic Kibler (Kent State) tied the game at two with an RBI single in the top of the 3rd inning, and Josh Outlaw (Parkland College) scored Kibler with a sacrifice fly to give the Chinooks the lead. Lakeshore scored two runs in the 4th, and two more runs in the 5th to grab control of the game.

Luke Hansel (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) gave up a run in each of the first two innings, but was stellar from that point on in his first start of the season. Hansel went five innings, allowing two earned runs. He picked up three strikeouts and did not issue a walk, as he earned his first win of the season.

Brock Adamson (Ellsworth CC) was a bright spot in this one for the Mallards, as he tossed three scoreless innings out of the bullpen, and struck out five.

The Mallards fall to 3-3 and will head to Green Bay Sunday afternoon to face the Rockers for the third time already this season. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The next home game for Madison will be on Monday night against the Rockers, beginning at 6:05 p.m.

