History - Chucks Defeat the Dock Spiders to Move to 7-0

June 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







The Wausau Woodchucks reach a historic mark by moving to 7-0 to start the season, defeating the Dock Spiders on the road 8-4. It is the best win streak to start the season in franchise history.

The Woodchucks scored two in the top of the second as Cooper Vance (New Waterford OH, E Michigan U) comes home on a bases loaded walk to Jeremy Conforti (Villa Park IL, Cen. Methodist U). Jake Berkland (Wayzata MN, Mankato St.) then earned an RBI on a fielder's choice. Jacob Haley (Huntsville AL, U of South Alabama) struck out the side in the bottom half to send the Chucks to the third leading 2-1.

They would add two more in the fourth as Conforti comes around on a passed ball. Drew Berkland (Wayzata MN, U of M) found another RBI as a fielder's choice batted his brother Jake Berkland around to tie it 4-4 heading to the top of the 5th.

The Dock Spiders would threaten in the bottom of the seventh, putting their first two batters on-base. Cooper Vance held it together on defense as he made an outstanding diving catch that he turned into a double play.

The score would stay 4-4 until the bottom of the eight when Max Galvin (Coral Gabels FL, OK St.) blasted his team leading third homerun of the season. A two-run shot that just cleared the right field wall. It was the third time on the season that the Chucks took the lead in the eighth inning. They headed to the ninth leading 8-4 after Eric Valdez allows just one hits and gets three easy groundouts to SS Elijah Alexander (Newcastle OK, OK St.).

The top of the ninth saw two more runs off the bats of the Chucks. Vance scores after an errant throw trying to catch him stealing third. Conforti then bats home Dylan Coty (Hammond IN, Kankakee Community College) who pinch ran for Max Soliz Jr. who reached on a single to left. The Chucks led 8-4 needing three outs.

Valdez would get the ninth and give up a couple of base-hits. It wouldn't matter and the Chucks would find their seventh straight win to open the season. History.

They will next play at home tomorrow June 3 which is Brews & Brats night! Enjoy half of Brews & Brats and watch the undefeated Chucks try to extend their win streak.

