Growlers Crush the Pit Spitters

June 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose game one of the series against the Kalamazoo Growlers, 9-1. The Pit Spitters fall to 5-2 on the season.

Carter Hain doubled to left field to start up the offense for the Pit Spitters. Matt Earley singled to left field to scoring Hain to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. The Growlers opened the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back singles from Brodey Acres and Reagan Paulina. Acres came into score on a throwing error committed by Trent Reed to tie the game 1-1. Paulina later scored on a Mike Sprockett ground out to first base to give the Growlers a 2-1 lead. Jeremy Comer doubled to right field to begin the bottom of the second inning for the Growlers. Acres singled to center, scoring Comer to extend the Growlers lead to 3-1. Joey Winters walked, Comer singled, and Evan Rodriguez singled to left to load the bases in the bottom of the sixth. Acres was hit by a pitch which brought in Acres to make it 4-1. Comer, Rodriguez, and Acres all scored following a fielding error caused by Carter Hain at first base to further extend the Growlers lead to 7-1. Kevin Krill singled to start the bottom of the eighth inning followed a walk from Winters and a single from Comer. Krill scored on a grounded by Rodriguez to the third baseman to make it 8-1. Winters then scored following a ground out back to the pitch by Travis Illitch to extend the Growlers lead to 9-1.

The Pit Spitters drop to 5-2 on the season, while the Growlers improve to 3-4. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Aaron Forrest threw three innings of scoreless ball striking out four. Zak Sullivan threw an inning and a third giving up one run on five hits. Mason Hill threw an inning and two thirds giving up three runs on three hits, three walks, and striking out three. Logan Pikur threw an inning and a third giving up two runs on two hits and a walk. Luke Walter threw a scoreless inning.

The Pit Spitters will stay in Kalamazoo for game two of the two game road trip to face the Growlers. First pitch is 10:05AM. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website . League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

