Dock Spiders Capture Series Sweep vs Green Bay, 6-1
June 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
Dock Spiders picked up their first sweep of the season Saturday at Herr-Baker Field against the Green Bay Rockers 6-1. The Dock Spiders moved to 3-3 on the season.
Green Bay started the scoring in the first with a double from Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) that brought home Seth Farni (Ole Miss) to make the score 1-0. The Dock Spiders would respond in the bottom of the first inning with a single from Parker Knoll (Lawrence) that tied the game and a groundout to second by Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) gave the Dock Spiders the 2-1 lead.
The Dock Spiders added a run in the fourth inning after Drew Barragan reached on a fielder's choice, a single from Zach Taylor (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) moved Barragan to third with one out. The next batter, Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) reached on a passed ball that brought Barragan in to extend the lead to 3-1.
Caden Shapiro made it a 4-1 Dock Spiders lead with a fifth-inning home run, a solo shot to left field. The Dock Spiders added two more runs later in the fifth inning with a double from Drew Barragan increasing the lead to 6-1.
After the Dock Spiders allowed a run in the first, the pitching staff worked no runs baseball over the next eight frames. RHP Zach Silfies (Elizabethtown) (2-0) picked up the win in relief going 3.0 innings. RHP Elden Santana (Lawrence) started for the Dock Spiders, went 3.0 innings and allowed two hits and one run. Austin Kutz and Deuce Musial picked up the final six outs in the 6-1 Dock Spiders victory.
The Dock Spiders' wraps up their four-game homestand tomorrow at Herr-Baker Field against the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05. Sunday is also the first Post-Game Autographs session with Weaver and your favorite players at Herr-Baker Field after the game presented by Kwik Trip.
