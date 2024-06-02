Quality Pitching Leads Kingfish to Fifth Win

June 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish take game one of a two-game series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks by a final score of 4-1.

After falling in last night's games to Waterloo, the Kenosha pitching staff looked to get back to last week's form against the Battle Jacks. Tanner Johnson pitched his second game of the season and started strong by escaping some jams thanks to poor base-running by Battle Creek.

The Fish would strike first in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly by John St. Clair, scoring Jack Fitzharris.

Poor base-running continued for Battle Creek as Aidan Arbogast was picked off first by catcher Gavin Taylor, first baseman Warrick Wilmot, and shortstop DJ Ghiorso.

After scoring on a sacrifice fly in the second, Jack Fitzharris would deliver one of his own to extend the lead to 2-0 after three.

Pitching continued to shine on both sides until Noah Jouras singled to center, making it 3-0 Kingfish in the bottom of the fifth.

Johnson's day would be over after the sixth inning where he only surrendered one run after beginning the inning with the bases loaded and no outs. He would have five strikeouts.

DJ Ghiorso got the run back in the bottom of sixth with an RBI single, scoring Fullerton.

The bullpen held down the fort for the Kingfish as two newcomers Trey Baker and Tsubasa Tomii went 1-2-3 in their respected innings. Simon Linde locked up the save in the ninth for the team's fifth win.

The Kingfish battle the Battle Jacks again tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. CT at Historic Simmons Field. Follow @KenoshaKingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League website for updates.

