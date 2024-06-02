Hanson Has Impressive Debut as Rox Fall to Duluth

St. Cloud Rox' Jaixen Frost and Will Henson on game night

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (2-4) lost their opening game of June against the Duluth Huskies (4-2) by a 13-7 score on Saturday, June 1st. Bloomington native Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) posted a strong season debut, launching the first Rox home run at Joe Faber Field in 2024.

Though the Rox fell behind the Huskies early, the bullpen put forth another commendable effort. Brigden Parker (University of Kansas), the first man out of the bullpen, struck out five in his 2 2/3 innings of work. MJ Seo (Louisiana State University) followed with three shutout innings, and Jake Burcham (Tarleton State University) added another scoreless frame with two punchouts. To wrap up the game, JJ Tylicki (University of Kansas) and Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) each provided a two-strikeout inning. In total, Rox relievers allowed only three earned runs across 8 2/3 innings.

On the offensive side, two of St. Cloud's newest bats drove in runs when the Rox got on the board in the fourth inning. After Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) tagged a double down the left-field line, Will Henson (Ohio State University) collected his first Rox RBI on a single. The next batter, Hanson, slugged a two-run home run to straightaway center field on the first pitch he saw. The long ball, Hanson's first of the season, highlighted a 2-for-4 night from the Rox right fielder.

Another Rox position player with multiple hits drove in a run later in the game. In the sixth, Frost delivered a two-out single that scored Jake Perry (University of Minnesota). Two more runs came home in the ninth, as Gunner Antillon (California Baptist University) crunched a double in his first at-bat of the season.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Carter Hanson!

The Rox will hit the road once again to start a two-game series with the Mankato MoonDogs on Sunday, June 2. Then, they will take an off day on Tuesday before heading west for a two-game set against the Badlands Big Sticks. The next Rox home game is Friday, June 7 against the Minot Hot Tots, and it will feature postgame fireworks along with a Rox trucker hat giveaway to the first 400 fans, sponsored by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

