Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 21 at Indianapolis

September 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (30-39, 64-78) vs. Indianapolis Indians (35-35, 68-76)

Thursday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Roddery Muñoz (0-3, 7.83) vs. RHP Jared Jones (4-4, 4.77)

NEVER SAY DIE WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings fell in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon, 14-11, despite logging seven runs in the ninth inning...RF JACK DUNN and 3B JETER DOWNS each logged three hits in the game, while SS RICHIE MARTIN launched a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth to pull Rochester to within three runs in the ninth...RHP HOLDEN POWELL became the second relief pitcher in as many games to make their Triple-A debut on the mound for the Wings, as he allowed one earned with a strikeout through 1.2 innings of work...Rochester looks to earn their first win of the series tonight, sending RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ to the mound for what will be his 10th start in a Rochester uniform, against Indians RHP Jared Jones.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: The Wings offense scored seven runs in the ninth inning last night despite the loss...this was the second time they have done so this season (8/22 at WOR), and these are the only times since at least 2005 that Rochester has posted a seven-run ninth.

HISTORICALLY FAST: The Wings have seven different players with at least 10 stolen bases this season, led by RICHIE MARTIN with 28...no Red Wing team has had more than six players with double-digit stolen bases in a season since at least 1940...

After JORDY BARLEY stole a base in Wednesday's game, Rochester now has 147 stolen bases this year, trailing their 2022 total by six (153), which is the second-most in Red Wings history behind the 1944 squad (180).

ANOTHA ONE: After C ONIX VEGA hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning yesterday scoring 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO, Rochester has now scored a run in 135 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 61 games ahead of second place (MEM, 74)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997...

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

RICHIE RAKES: SS RICHIE MARTIN picked up a pair of hits in Wednesday's game, going 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, four RBI and a run scored...four runs driven in is his most in a game since he drove in five on 9/3/2016 in Frisco, as a member of Double-A Midland (OAK)...

This was his first homer on the road since 8/13/2021 in Boston, with Baltimore.

Martin now has 109 games played with Rochester this season, passing Travis Blankenhorn for most by any Red Wing in 2023.

DUNN RIGHT: RF JACK DUNN logged his third three-hit game in a Wings uniform yesterday, coming up a home run shy of the cycle while going 3-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and three runs scored...this marks his first game with multiple extra-base hits since he launched a homer and a double on 7/28 at Worcester...

Dunn's eighth-inning triple was the third of his career, and first since 9/9/2021 with High-A Wilmington.

TEXAS HOLDEN: RHP HOLDEN POWELL made his Triple-A debut on the mound Wednesday afternoon against the Indianapolis Indians...he tossed 1.2 innings of work, giving up one earned run...Powell is the 80th player, and 42nd pitcher to suit up for the Wings this season, one behind their 2022 total (81), which is a franchise record...

The California native has played in every organizational level in the Washington farm system during the 2023 season.

NOT UP BUT DOWN(S): 3B JETER DOWNS tied a season-high with three hits Wednesday afternoon, going 3-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and a run scored...he now carries a team-leading hitting streak of seven games dating back to 9/6 at Syracuse...throughout his streak, he's hitting .417 (10-for-24) with a triple, double, six RBI and five walks...

Seven consecutive games with a hit is his most since he hit safely in eight-straight games from 8/24-9/1/2019, with Double-A Tulsa (LAD)

