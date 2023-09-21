Knights Drop Wednesday's Suspended Game 5-2 Thursday

(MEMPHIS, TN) - The Charlotte Knights and Memphis Redbirds resumed Wednesday's suspended game on Thursday night from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN. The Knights, who led the game 1-0 before it was suspended on Wednesday due to unplayable field conditions, fell by a score of 5-2 on Thursday night. The loss snapped Charlotte's three-game winning streak.

Wednesday's game was resumed in the bottom of the first inning on Thursday with the Knights ahead by a score of 1-0 thanks to a solo home run from right fielder Víctor Reyes. The home run, which came on Wednesday afternoon, was his team-leading 20th of the season. Reyes, who also leads the team this season with 83 RBI, finished the game 1-for-3 with the home run, two runs scored and one RBI.

LHP Garrett Davila tossed six strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits. Davila, who also fanned three batters, did not factor in the decision. RHP Nick Padilla (2-3, 5.52) was saddled with the loss after he came on in relief and allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits in the eighth inning of the game.

In the eighth inning, Padilla allowed a costly triple to Cesar Prieto with the bases loaded. The triple broke a 2-2 tie and scored three runs in the process to lead the Redbirds to the game-two victory.

The Knights rallied late on Thursday, bringing up the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning. Charlotte's strong effort, however, came up short when José Rodríguez popped up with two runners on base for the third and final out of the game.

The two teams will continue the rain-shortened series on Friday with game three of the five-game series. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on Friday night on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. from Memphis, TN.

