Norby Breaks Hits Record, Homers in 3rd Straight Game

BUFFALO, NY --- The Norfolk Tides (89-57) fell to the Buffalo Bisons (74-71), 7-6, on Thursday night at Sahlens Park. Norfolk trailed 7-1 but scored five unanswered to make it a close game.

It was all Buffalo in the early part of the game. They scored in the first when Ernie Clement knocked an RBI double to take the early lead. Another run scored in the second on an RBI groundout, then again in the third inning when Addison Barger knocked an RBI single to put them up 3-0.

Norfolk wouldn't score until the fifth inning, where the had runners on first and third. The Tides grounded into a 3-6-3 double play but scored from third to break up the shutout. Buffalo followed with their biggest inning of the game, plating four runs. Luis De Los Santos hit into an RBI fielder's choice to start the scoring. Nathan Lukes followed with an RBI single. Rafael Lantigua capped the inning with a two-run single to put the Bisons up 7-1.

The Tides scored five unaswered runs between the sixth and seventh innings. Two runs scored in the sixth when Connor Norby blasted a two-run shot, his 21st of the season. It was also his third straight game with a home run, combining for 10 RBI. In the seventh, Josh Lester roped an RBI double, the scored along with Shayne Fontana on a pick off throwing error to put them in within one run.

After finishing the seventh inning for Buffalo, Yosver Zulueta pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Rowan Wick closed it down in the ninth to clinch the 7-1 win.

Game four of the series is tomorrow night, with first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. The Tides are scheduled to throw LHP Cole Irvin (6-2, 3.94), while the Bisons will have LHP Ricky Tiedemann (Triple-A Debut) on the hill.

POSTGAME NOTES

Norby Knocks: Getting his third straight game with a homer was Connor Norby, who went 4-for-5 with a run, a double, a home run and two RBI...it was his 21st home run of the year, becoming the third Tide to achieve a three-game home run streak this season...his International League leading 163 hits sets the record for the most in Orioles affiliate franchise history for a single season, passing Ryan Mountcastle's 162 hits in his 2019 MVP season...since August 25, Norby has hit safely in 18 of 20 games, batting .354 (33-for-87) with 20 runs, eight doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 RBI and 10 walks while slashing .444/.667/1.111.

Playoff Picture: With Durham winning 10-2 at Gwinnett and Lehigh Valley losing 3-1 vs. Worcester, Durham now leads the International League Second Half by 3.0 games...with three games left in the season, Lehigh Valley needs to win out AND Durham needs to lose out...Lehigh Valley owns the tiebreaker over Durham despite the two not facing each other in the second half...the next tie breaker is who has the best record in the final 20 games of the second half, where Lehigh Valley trails Durham by 3.0 games in both the league and in the previous 20 games...the third tie breaker is overall winning percentage over an additional game (i.e., the previous 21 games, the previous 22 games, etc.) until one emerges with a better winning percentage...that goes to Lehigh Valley going back 22 games because Durham lost game 2 on August 31.

