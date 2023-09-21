SWB Game Notes - September 21

September 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (71-73, 37-33) @ Syrcause Mets (59-83, 23-42)

Game 145 | Road Game 71 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syrcause, NY | Thursday, September 21, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Mitch Spence (8-8, 4.50) vs RHP Mike Vasil (4-4, 5.48)

HAVING A RECORD YEAR - Starter Mitch Spence has been a rock in the rotation for the RailRiders all season long. He has started a farm system high 28 times for the most innings pitched at 156. Spence is on his way to having a career season with twelve total quality starts including reaching 7.0+ innings six times. The team is 6-1 in these starts. Spence has the most wins on the team with eight under his belt. The righty has walked just 50 to his 150 total strikeouts. The RailRiders strikeout record was set last season by Matt Krook with 155 total punchouts in a single season. Last summer, Spence tossed 130.1 frames with 127 strikeouts, both career-highs at that point.

IT'S K TIME: In 2022, Matt Krook, then a starter, recorded a franchise record 155 strikeouts in 138.2 innings pitched. Mitch Spence is near toppling this with his 150 total strikeouts this season and his final start coming tonight.

POSITION PLAYERS PITCHING -Manager Shelley Duncan has only called upon position players to pitch in seven contests this season. Wilmer Difo has had five appearances while Jesus Bastidas recorded his second last night Bastidas set down both batters he faced on just eight pitches, four strikes. Difo has tossed 4.2 innings for a 1.93 earned run average. He has earned a win and two strikeouts. Difo has also had one pitching appearance in the big leagues, recording a strikeout to Ronald Acuna Jr.

HOMER HAVEN- The RailRiders have combined for 214 home runs on the season, breaking the franchise record of 212 set last season. Estevan Florial had 28 while Andres Chaparro has 24 to his name. Nine different players have reached double digits on the summer. SWB sits tied for fourth place in all of Minor League baseball in the home run category while Durham leads with 222.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond with Nelson Medina taking his second in Triple-A last night. The team has combined for 170 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 25 total and Brandon Lockridge has taken 23, both of which are no longer with the team. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate's Nelson Medina and Jesus Bastidas have theirs on September 14th. Aaron Palensky turns 25 on the 22nd. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had ten different first basemen this season, with Josh Breaux being the latest. Andres Chaparro and Jake Lamb lead the way with Billy McKinney taking most of the first half duties. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

