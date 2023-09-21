Durham Bulls' Fan Fall Fest Set for Friday, October 6 at the DBAP

September 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls will host their annual Fall Fan Fest on Friday, October 6 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park from 6:30pm until 8:30pm. Admission is free, though spots are limited and fans will need to reserve a spot to gain entry by clicking the link here: https://bit.ly/3rembcD.

Planned activities include:

Batting Practice on the field for kids 12 & under and 919 Club Members

On-Field Catch from 6:30pm-8:00pm

Ballpark Tours of Bulls' facilities, including home clubhouse and batting tunnel (limited number of tours available)

Meet & Interact with Wool E. Bull

Clearance Sale at the OT Sports Ballpark Corner Store, including 50% off select items

Face Painters, Balloon Artists, Inflatables, and additional activities

Kids 12 and under will have the chance to take batting practice during the event and take swings on the same field as Durham Bulls players and play catch on the field from 6:30pm until 8:00pm. 919 Club Members will also have the chance to hit on the field beginning at 8:00pm. Please note that fans must bring their own equipment, including baseballs and gloves, to play catch on the outfield grass, and equipment will not be provided at the event. Fans age 12 and under who wish to participate in batting practice on the field may bring their own bats.

The Bulls, who have a magic number of 3 to clinch the International League Second Half Crown, are set to continue their final regular season series of the year in Georgia this evening against the Gwinnett Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Durham's 2024 campaign starts on the road before beginning their home slate at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday April 3 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. For more information on the 2024 season, please visit DurhamBulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.