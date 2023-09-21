Bats Lose a Heartbreaker to Iowa in Extras

LOUISVILLE, KY - Jhonny Pereda logs four hits and Christian Roa punches out eight as the Louisville Bats (72-73) fall to the Iowa Cubs (82-62) by a score of 7-6 in 10 innings.

Roa becomes joins Andrew Abbott and Mike Gosling (2006) as the only Bats players since at least 2005 to record eight-or-more strikeouts to three consecutive games.

In the top of the first, the I-Cubs secured the games first lead thanks to a solo home run which put them ahead 1-0.

Louisville responded in the bottom of the second with a solo shot of their own off the bat of Jose Barrero, his 18th of the year which tied the game at one a piece.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Jhonny Pereda sparked a rally after putting himself into scoring position with a double. Pereda would come around to score after an RBI single off the bat of Eric Yang gave Louisville a 2-1 lead. After Yang took second on the throw home, he would score as well thanks to a single from Miguel Hernandez. An Iowa fielding error allowed Jacob Hurtubise to reach base and advance Hernandez to second, both of whom would cross the plate courtesy of consecutive RBI singles from Alejo Lopez and Jason Vosler, stretching the lead to 5-1.

Louisville righty Christian Roa (1-4, 5.43) was stellar on the mound once again tonight. He covered 5.2 innings while allowing three runs, two earned on four hits and struck out eight.

A pair of runs for Iowa in both the sixth and seventh innings allowed them to tie the game at five runs a side through seven innings.

The I-Cubs regained the lead on a solo home run with one out in the top of the ninth at 6-5.

After Barrero walked with two gone in the ninth, Pereda would bring him around to score thanks to a double off the top of the wall which tied the game at six, missing a walk off home run by inches. Matt Reynolds would come in to pinch run for Pereda, but he was stranded and the game entered extra innings tied at six.

Iowa used a two-out single to give themselves a 7-6 lead in the top of the 10th which would hold the rest of the way to secure them the victory.

The series will continue with game four on Friday from Louisville Slugger Field at 7:15 pm EST. Right-hander Michael Mariot (4-4, 6.99) is expected to take the mound for the Bats while fellow righty Caleb Kilian (8-2, 4.38) will go for Iowa.

