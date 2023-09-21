Bisons Survive 7-6 Against Norfolk On Thursday Night
September 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons received key offensive contributions up and down the order on Thursday night and were able to hold for a 7-6 victory over the Norfolk Tides at Sahlen Field.
Ernie Clement re-joined the Bisons from Toronto earlier in the day and immediately announced his presence with an RBI double to score the game's first run. Rafael Lantigua doubled and scored on the Clement base hit to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead through an inning.
The Bisons added to the lead with solo runs in each of the next two innings as well to lead Norfolk 3-0 through three innings. Otto Lopez used a fielder's choice to score Addison Barger in the bottom of the second. The RBI ground ball doubled the Bisons lead to 2-0. Barger then drove in a run the next inning for his 41st RBI of the year and balloon the lead to 3-0 over the Tides.
Mitch White started for the Bisons and struck out a career-high 10 before leaving with two runners on in the top of the fifth inning. Brandon Eisert came out of the bullpen and allowed one inherited run to score, trimming the Bisons lead to 3-1 halfway through the game.
Eisert's appearance was his 58th of the season to set a new Bisons Modern Era single-season record for games pitched. The lefty broke the tie with Fernando Cabrera and Rich Batchelor who each pitched 57 times in their respective seasons.
Buffalo was able to get the right back in the bottom of the fifth and added to the lead with three runs in the frame. Luis De Los Santos added an RBI with a fielder's choice to give Buffalo a 4-1 advantage.
Nathan Lukes added his first hit of the game with an RBI single that scored De Los Santos. Lantigua collected his third hit of the game with a two-run single. The base hit increased Lantigua's RBI total to 85 on the season, also extending the Bisons lead to 7-1. Clement added his fourth hit of the game with a two-out single, as well.
Connor Norby belted his third home run in as many days with a two-run shot in the top of the sixth inning to cut Buffalo's lead to 7-3. The Tides would trim the deficit to just one run, 7-6, with three runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Josh Lester added an RBI base hit to score Coby Mayo and make the score 7-4. A pair of errors on a pick-off attempt allowed two runs to score and bring Norfolk within one. However, Yosver Zulueta and Rowan Wick would combine for the final seven outs to preserve the win. Zulueta was credited with his fourth win of the season for his efforts.
Ricky Tiedemann is scheduled to make his Bisons and Triple-A debut on Friday in game four of the six-game series against Norfolk. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 21, 2023
- Norby Breaks Hits Record, Homers in 3rd Straight Game - Norfolk Tides
- Hens Drop Three Straight in St. Paul - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Remember Winning Ways on 21st Night of September - Memphis Redbirds
- Bulls Beat Stripers 10-2, Magic Number to Clinch Second Half Now One - Durham Bulls
- Dobnak Dominates, Saints Catch Break in 4-2 Victory Over Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds Shut Down by Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Drop Wednesday's Suspended Game 5-2 Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Pair of Durham Three-Run Homers Hand Stripers 10-2 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Walks off Winners Yet Again in 5-4, Comeback Win Over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- IronPigs Fall in Pitcher's Duel to WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Encarnacion, Alcantara Lead 7-0 Shutout Victory - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- I-Cubs' Winning Streak Stays Alive - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Lose a Heartbreaker to Iowa in Extras - Louisville Bats
- WooSox Edge Out 3-1 Win Over IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Survive 7-6 Against Norfolk On Thursday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Winning Streak Ends as Chasers Fall 8-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- RailRiders Fall to Mets 5-4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Muñoz Leads Wings to 3-1 Win in Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Smith-Njigba Extends Hitting Streak in Loss to Rochester - Indianapolis Indians
- 9.21.23 Game Information: Rochester Red Wings (64-78, 30-39) vs. Indianapolis Indians (68-76, 35-35) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - September 21 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- September 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 21 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Reigning Cy Young Award Winner Alcantara, Brazobán Join Jacksonville on Rehab Assignments - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Worcester Red Sox Present Historic Panel to Celebrate UniBank Women in Sports Day - Worcester Red Sox
- 9.21.23 HK to "The K": Indians' Play-By-Play Voice to Broadcast Yankees-Royals Game on Friday, September 29 - Indianapolis Indians
- Durham Bulls' Fan Fall Fest Set for Friday, October 6 at the DBAP - Durham Bulls
- WooSox Celebrate PawSox Heritage Day to Honor the Ballclub That Came Before - Worcester Red Sox
- Jeremy Peña-PawSox Fan, Rhode Island Native, and World Series MVP - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons Survive 7-6 Against Norfolk On Thursday Night
- Bisons' Late Rally Stopped by Norfolk 11-8
- Bisons Doubled up by Norfolk 6-3 in Series Opener
- Ricky Tiedemann Scheduled to be Promoted to Bisons this Week
- Orelvis Martinez Named International League Player of the Week