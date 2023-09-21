WooSox Edge Out 3-1 Win Over IronPigs
September 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - After dropping the first two games of the series, the Worcester Red Sox (39-32, 78-68) bounced back with a 3-1 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (44-28, 80-65) on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.
After a scoreless first inning, Niko Kavadas blasted a solo homer off Nick Nelson in the top of the second inning to put Worcester on top 1-0.
It was the eighth Triple-A long ball for Kavadas, and his sixth of September, the most in the International League this month. He now has 22 home runs combined between Double-A and Triple-A, the second most among Red Sox minor leaguers.
The WooSox added another run in the fifth. With two outs and the bases empty, Tyler McDonough laced a triple into the right-center field gap. Then, Corey Rosier lined a single into left to bring in McDonough and extend Worcester's lead to 2-0.
Rosier has hits in all eight games he has played since he was recalled from Double-A Portland last week. He is 10-for-28 in those eight games.
The IronPigs scored their only run in the bottom of the sixth. After a leadoff walk to Weston Wilson and a single from Darick Hall that advanced Wilson to third, Matt Kroon hit a sacrifice fly to right to make it a 2-1 game.
Worcester got an insurance run in the ninth inning when Tyler Dearden singled in Narciso Crook. It was Dearden's first Triple-A hit and RBI. He became the 79th player to appear for the WooSox this season, adding to the all-time Red Sox Triple-A record for players used in a season.
Chase Shugart started the game for the WooSox, and he tossed 2.1 scoreless, hitless innings. Justin Hagenman, Ryan Fernandez, Joe Jacques, and A.J. Politi combined to toss 6.2 innings and allow only one run on two hits.
Politi picked up his league-leading 15th save with a scoreless ninth inning.
The WooSox continue their six-game series with the IronPigs tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. Left-hander Brandon Walter is the scheduled starter for Worcester. Radio coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.
