Sounds Shut Down by Jumbo Shrimp
September 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (80-65, 40-31) got behind early and failed to get anything going in a 7-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (70-76, 38-34) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.
Aaron Ashby (0-1) made his first appearance with the Sounds on Major League rehab assignment from Milwaukee did not go to plan. The left-hander walked the bases loaded, then walked in a run before he was pulled with two outs in the top of the first. Caleb Boushley entered and gave up a grand slam to Jerar Encarnacion that made it 5-0 out of the gates.
Though Boushley allowed a big fly early, the workhorse right-hander rebounded for a solid night in relief. He did not allow a run the rest of the night, going 6.1 innings with a walk and four strikeouts allowed. Boushley scattered six hits in what was Nashville's longest relief appearance since 2019.
The Sounds threatened to score runs throughout the night but failed to come through. After stranding a couple of baserunners in the sixth and seventh, Garrett Mitchell tripled with an out in the eighth. However, the rehabbing Brewers outfielder was left 90 feet from home plate in the inning. Nashville did face a noteworthy opponent, as 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara allowed only a single by Jackson Chourio in 4.0 scoreless innings on rehab assignment.
There were a pair of outstanding defensive plays made by the home side. Chris Roller made a leaping catch at the wall to take away extra bases in the fifth inning, then Patrick Dorrian stabbed a spectacular catch with an impressive vertical at shortstop to rob Charles Leblanc of a knock.
The Sounds will attempt to bounce back tomorrow night in game four of the series. Left-hander Eric Lauer (2-4, 5.15) gets the start for Nashville. Jacksonville will match with left-hander Daniel Castano (5-1, 4.06). Fan Appreciation Weekend begins at 6:35 p.m. CDT at First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
Garrett Mitchell recorded his first hit, a triple, on rehab assignment from Milwaukee. Jesse Winker also played first base (0-for-4, K) in his continued Major League rehab assignment.
Jackson Chourio, the recently named Baseball America Brewers Minor League Player of the Year, added his second multi-hit game at the Triple-A level with a couple of singles. The No. 2 prospect in baseball's first hit, a single off 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, was a whopping 104.4 MPH off the bat.
Abraham Toro kept his on-base streak alive with a walk in the ninth inning. Since the 35-game streak began on July 9, the infielder is batting .341 (46-for-135) with 23 RBI, 20 walks and a 1.000 OPS.
Caleb Boushley's 6.1 innings of relief are the most by a Sounds pitcher since May 27, 2019. Tim Dillard tossed the final seven innings of a 2-0 loss to Round Rock after replacing Phillips Valdez after two innings.
Nashville was shut out for the fifth time this season and first since August 13 at Indianapolis.
