Redbirds Remember Winning Ways on 21st Night of September
September 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 5-2 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Thursday night at AutoZone Park in a game that was resumed in the bottom of the first inning.
With two strikes and two runners on base in the bottom of the eighth inning, designated hitter Cesar Prieto smoked a ball to the wall in left center field. As the left-handed hitter slid into third, the ball struck Prieto, allowed him to score on the play and gave Memphis a 5-2 lead.
Earlier in the game, center fielder Chase Pinder clubbed a two-run home run to left-center field. The blast was Pinder's fifth home run of the season.
Sem Robberse dominated in his 6.0-inning relief appearance. The right-handed pitcher allowed one run on five hits, struck out eight batters and walked two. The 6.0 innings are the most Robberse has thrown at Triple-A this season.
Thursday's originally scheduled game has been postponed and will not be rescheduled.
The Redbirds (69-77) return to AutoZone Park on Friday, Sept.220 to begin the final homestand of the season at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Charlotte Knights.
