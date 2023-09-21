Encarnacion, Alcantara Lead 7-0 Shutout Victory

NASHVILLE - Jerar Encarnacion blasted a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, and Sandy Alcantara worked 4.0 shutout innings in a rehab start Thursday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp blanked the Nashville Sounds 7-0 from First Horizon Park.

Nashville (80-65, 40-31) starter Aaron Ashby (0-1) walked Jake Mangum, Jacob Amaya and Dane Myers to begin the ballgame. After a pair of outs, Ashby walked Jordan Groshans to force in the game's first run. Encarnacion then greeted new reliever Caleb Boushley by smashing a grand slam to give Jacksonville (70-76, 38-34) a 5-0 lead.

The score remained that way until the eighth. Groshans drew a one-out walk before Encarnacion smashed his second homer of the game, collecting a career-high six RBIs in the contest, to widen the gap to 7-0.

Alcantara ceded just one hit with four strikeouts in his 4.0 innings, throwing only 51 pitches. Huascar Brazobán (1-0) tossed a scoreless inning with a strikeout in a rehab appearance as well. Geoff Hartlieb, José Castillo and Anthony Maldonado then got the final 12 outs from there to register the Jumbo Shrimp's fifth shutout victory of the season.

Jacksonville and Nashville meet in Friday's 7:35 p.m. ET first pitch. LHP Daniel Castano (5-1, 4.06 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Sounds LHP Eric Lauer (2-4, 5.15 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

