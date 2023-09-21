I-Cubs' Winning Streak Stays Alive

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Iowa Cubs (82-62) extended their winning streak to eight games after defeating the Louisville Bats (72-73) in extra innings by a score of 7-6 on Thursday night.

For the third consecutive game it was Iowa that jumped out to a lead. With two outs in the first inning, Matt Mervis took one over the right center field wall with a solo shot to get the I-Cubs on the scoreboard.

However, it didn't take long for Louisville to match. Just one inning later Jose Barrero hit a solo home run of his own to tie the game at 1-1.

After a scoreless third frame, the Bats took the lead by playing some small ball. Louisville plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth all coming off RBI singles.

Down 5-1, the I-Cubs fought their way back to tie the ballgame by the seventh inning. Darius Hill recorded an RBI triple and scored himself when the throw home went into the Louisville dugout in the sixth. In the seventh, P.J. Higgins brought in a run on a single back up the middle and a couple batters later it was Hill again with an RBI base knock.

Iowa regained the lead in the ninth when Higgins hit a solo home run and was one out away from securing the win in regulation. Then some drama ensued. Louisville tied the game at 6-6 on a double from Jhonny Pereda that forced extra innings. Pereda nearly had himself a walk-off home run for the Bats, but the umpires ruled the ball hit below the yellow line on the outfield wall.

Ultimately, the I-Cubs needed just one extra inning to claim the win. Brennen Davis came through in the clutch with an RBI single through the right side and Tyler Duffey closed out the ballgame by striking out the side.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa's eight consecutive victories is a new season high for the ballclub and its first time winning eight straight since May 1-7, 2019; they last won nine games straight from May 27 - June 5, 2016, against Albuquerque, Oklahoma City and Memphis.

- Darius Hill collected his second three-hit performance of the series going 3-for-5 with a run scored, a triple, and two RBI. He also notched three hits in the series opener on Tuesday.

Iowa and Louisville will play game four of their six-game series tomorrow with first pitch slated for 6:15 pm CT from Louisville Slugger Field. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

