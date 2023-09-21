IronPigs Fall in Pitcher's Duel to WooSox

September 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - On a night with not much offense to go around the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (80-65, 43-28) were on the short end of a 3-1 score line, falling to the Worcester Red Sox (78-68, 39-32) on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Niko Kavadas began the scoring in the game as he belted a solo homer with one out in the second to make it 1-0 Worcester.

The WooSox doubled their lead in the fifth. With two outs, Tyler McDonough tripled and Corey Rosier then singled him home.

The IronPigs cut the deficit back to one in the sixth. Weston Wilson walked to begin the frame and Darick Hall followed with a wall-ball single to put men at the corners. Matt Kroon then plated Wilson with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1.

A key insurance run scored for Worcester in the ninth, Narciso Crook was hit by a pitch to open the inning and then swiped second. With two outs, Tyler Dearden singled him home to make it 3-1 Worcester.

Justin Hagenman (2-0) earned the win for the WooSox out of the bullpen, working 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing a hit and three walks, striking out two. A.J. Politi (S, 15) fired a scoreless ninth, maneuvering around a walk.

Nick Nelson (7-3) suffered the defeat for the IronPigs after allowing two runs in 5.1 innings on seven hits and one walk, striking out two.

The IronPigs and WooSox continue their series on Friday, September 22 with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.

--#YourHometownTeam--

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.