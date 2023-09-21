Reigning Cy Young Award Winner Alcantara, Brazobán Join Jacksonville on Rehab Assignments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' right-handed pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Huascar Brazobán will begin injury rehabilitation assignments presented by H2 Health for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for Thursday's 7:35 p.m. ET game at the Nashville Sounds from First Horizon Park. Alcantara is expected to start Thursday's contest.

The unanimous 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner and a two-time All-Star, Alcantara has been on the injured list since September 6 with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow. The 28-year-old has made 28 starts for the Marlins in 2023, going 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA. He has ceded 176 hits in 184.2 innings, fanning 151 against 48 walks.

In 2022, Alcantara registered the second-lowest ERA in the NL (2.28) while leading the big leagues in both innings (228.2) and complete games (six) -- both marking the most in Major League Baseball in six years. It marked the first time in AL/NL history that a pitcher threw more complete games than every club that season. The righty was the first Marlin to earn the prestigious honor and the first pitcher in franchise history to record consecutive 200-strikeout seasons. He is the third Dominican-born pitcher to win a Cy Young Award overall.

A native of Azua in the Dominican Republic, Alcantara signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in July 2013 as an international free agent. He was traded along with outfielder Magneuris Sierra, right-hander Zac Gallen and left-hander Daniel Castano to the Miami Marlins December 14, 2017 for outfielder Marcell Ozuna.

Alcantara has pitched in 146 major league games, including 138 starts, across seven seasons. He is 41-55 with a 3.32 ERA in 900.2 innings.

Brazobán was placed on the injured list on August 14 with a left hamstring strain and left hip impingement. On the season, he has made 48 appearances for Miami, recording a 4-2 and 4.29 ERA. Over 56.2 innings, the 33-year-old has surrendered 52 hits and 31 walks against 60 punchouts.

A native of Villa Bella in the Dominican Republic, Brazobán was signed as a minor league free agent by Miami in advance of the 2022 season. He pitched in 27 games with Jacksonville to a 2-0 record and 3.18 ERA last season, fanning 59 against 16 walks and 32 hits allowed in 45.1 innings. Brazobán made his major league debut for the Marlins on July 24, 2022 at Pittsburgh, throwing a scoreless inning. He recorded 27 appearances for Miami, going 1-1 with a 3.09 ERA. Over 32.0 frames, he gave up 26 hits, walked 21 and struck out 40.

Prior to the 2022 season, Brazobán had not pitched in affiliated baseball since spending the 2017 campaign between High-A Lancaster and Double-A Hartford in the Colorado Rockies' organization. He pitched with Lancaster of the independent Atlantic League in 2018 and High Point of the same circuit in 2021. He was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by Colorado on May 31, 2012.

Alcantara and Brazobán will be the 11th and 12th Marlins and 14th and 15th overall injury rehab assignments presented by H2 Health, respectively, in 2023 with Jacksonville. Left-hander Steven Okert (April 7-21), infielder Joey Wendle (April 26-May 7), right-handers Johnny Cueto (May 2-7, June 22-July 9), Nic Enright (May 7-30), JT Chargois (May 9-16), first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper (May 12), outfielders Jesus Sánchez (May 26-30), Avisaíl García (May 27-June 3, July 25-30) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (June 20-25) and left-hander Andrew Nardi (July 25-August 1) have also rehabbed with Jacksonville this season.

