Bulls Beat Stripers 10-2, Magic Number to Clinch Second Half Now One

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Bulls designated hitter Ronny Simon smashed three hits, while shortstop Tristan Gray and left fielder Niko Hulsizer both bashed three-run home runs as part of a seven-run eighth inning as Durham topped the Gwinnett Stripers 10-2 on Thursday evening at Coolray Field.

Durham's victory along with Lehigh Valley's loss to Worcester on Thursday evening extends the Bulls' first-place advantage over the IrongPigs to three games and lowers Durham's magic number to clinch the second half title to one. The Norfolk Tides, who won the league's first half crown, are set to host the second half victors in a three-game playoff series at Harbor Park between September 26-28 to determine the International League champion.

The Stripers started the scoring with a run in the last of the first. Simon would later even the contest with an RBI single to right in the third, while the Bulls would take the lead with a single tally in the fourth. After Gwinnett tied the game with a run in the sixth, RF Ruben Cardenas would give Durham the lead for good with a two-run single in the seventh before their seven-run spurt one frame later.

3B Austin Shenton extended the margin with an RBI single to make it 4-2 before Gray crushed his 30th homer of the year, a three-run shot. Hulsizer would later lash a three-run blast of his own to center later in the frame to cap the big inning and the Bulls' scoring.

Simon (3-6, 1 R, 1 RBI) paced the Durham order with his three knocks, while Cardenas (2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI) and C Francisco Mejia (2-6, 1 R) added multi-hit efforts as well. Gray's longball extended his hit streak to 12 games, matching his previous 2023-best hit streak previously set between June 6-22.

Durham reliever Michael Mercado (1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER) earned the win in support of southpaw starter Jacob Lopez (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO). Gwinnett lefty Brian Moran (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO) suffered the loss.

The Bulls will look to clinch the series and the second half title on Friday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. Durham's starting pitcher has not yet been announced, with Gwinnett anticipated to give the nod to RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver.

