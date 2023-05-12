Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 12 vs. Worcester

May 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (18-18) vs. Rochester Red Wings (13-21)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Chris Murphy (1-1, 7.88) vs. RHP Jose Ureña (0-1, 15.00)

WINGS FLYING HIGH: The Rochester Red Wings, who played as the Plates Thursday night, pushed past the WooSox, using a season-high run total to beat Boston's top affiliate, 12-7...OF CODY WILSON collected a career-high six RBI thanks to a two-homer night for the righty, one of which came of the grand slam variety...2B DARREN BAKER collected his 16th multi-hit game of the year, going 2-for-5 in the win and landing himself on Sportscenter's Top 10 Plays (at #2) for his behind-the-back put out...RHP PAOLO ESPINO logged his second consecutive win after delivering 5.1 innings of work, allowing four runs on seven hits, while striking out six...RHP JOSE UREÑA is slated to make his Innovative Field debut on the mound Friday night, as the Wings look to take control of the series.

CAREER CODY: CF CODY WILSON smashed his first pair of Triple-A homers in last night's win, including a grand slam as part of his six-RBI performance...the West Palm Beach native finished the night going 2-for-3 with three runs scored and his career-high six RBI...

âTwo of his last three homers have been grand slams (4/14/22 w/ WIL vs. ABD).

âHis six RBI is the most since Tomás Telis drove in the same number on 8/22/19 vs. BUF...the 2019 Red Wings team had three players accomplish six-RBI games.

âWilson's grand slam is Rochester's first since Jake Alu on 9/13/22 against Lehigh Valley.â

TV TIME BAKER: 2B DARREN BAKER, in addition to being #2 on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays thanks to his defensive wizardry, the California native currently ranks second among International League hitters with his .355 (43-for-121) mark...

âBaker is on pace to collect 169 hits (should the righty play 130 games this season)...this would mark the most since 1939 when Estel Crabtree collected 172.

âThe last Red Wings batter to lead the IL in batting average was Chris Colabello who hit .352 (119-for-338) in 2013...no Red Wings batter has hit .355 or higher since 1952 when Harry Walker hit .362 (134-for-367).

RICHIE TWO BAGS: SS RICHIE MARTIN went 2-for-3 at the plate Thursday with a pair of doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored...this is Martin's seventh professional game with two doubles in 671 games played, including his time spent in MLB and MiLB...

âThe righty's two-hit game marked his third multi-hit game with Rochester this season.

DOUBLE TROUBLE: DH WILSON GARCIA logged his fifth double of the year in the first inning, his first coming off a left-handed pitcher...the two-bagger registered an exit velo of 109.2 MPH, tied for the 10th hardest-hit ball by a Rochester bat this season...

âThe switch hitter's double was his fourth hardest-hit ball of the year.

SLIPPED THE LEFT HOOK: The Red Wings picked up their first win against a left-handed pitcher Thursday night, improving to 1-10 when their opponents start a southpaw...

âThe Wings have hit .275 (85-for-309) against lefties this year, recording eight of their 31 homers off left-handed pitching...in '22, the Wings hit .261 (355-for-1358), with 39 of their 133 homers against left-handers.

âTheir 78 hits against southpaws is eighth most among International League teams, 19 off league-leader Charlotte (104).

EARLY ACTION: The Wings rank last among Triple-A teams in the walk category, drawing just 101 through 34 games...their 34 walks are 125 fewer than level-leading Tacoma (226)...

Worcester leads the International League with 180 walks this season thanks in large part to former Red Wings' UTL Niko Goodrum, who has accumulated 35 free passes in 129 plate appearances...in 461 at-bats with Rochester in 2017, Goodrum drew just 30 walks.

HOW MANY RUNS YOU GOT...A LOT: Rochester scored a season-high 12 runs last night in the win, which marked just the second time this year the Wings have surpassed the 10-run total, having done so last on 4/5 at SYR...

ââAfter being shut out twice in the first six-game series of the season (SYR), the Wings have scored runs in 27 straight games and have an active RBI streak of 27 games which is the fourth longest among International League teams.

ROC ON A STREAK: Rochester opened the scoring in the first inning for the fourth straight game yesterday...the Red Wings offense collected 10 hits, the second consecutive game with double-digit knocks, and their 12th of the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.