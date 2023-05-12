Bulls Drop Knights 12-9
May 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bulls second baseman Vidal Brujan, third baseman Jonathan Aranda and first baseman Kyle Manzardo each homered and starter Evan Mckendry threw seven scoreless innings in Durham's 12-9 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Friday evening at Truist Field.
Aranda started the Bulls offense off with an RBI double in the top of the first, followed by Brujan's two-run homer in the following inning. Aranda drove in a three-run homer in the fourth before Manzardo's two-run homer extended the Bulls' lead 8-0. Short stop Tristan Gray, right fielder Ruben Cardenas and left fielder Kameron Misner each drove in a run to solidify the victory.
Mckendry (7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 S0) earned the win with seven strong innings, adding six strikeouts while allowing only two hits. Knights starter Sean Burke (3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO) suffered the loss.
The two teams are set to continue their six-game series in Charlotte on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm.
Durham returns home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 16 to start a six-game homestand with the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch of the series opener is set for 6:35pm.
Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.
#DURHAMBULLS
