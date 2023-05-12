Princess Day on May 21 to Feature Wonderland Character Entertainment Princes and Princesses
May 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The most beautiful day at Sahlen Field, the Bisons are hosting their annual Princess Day at the Ballpark on Sunday, May 21 as the team hosts the Rochester Red Wings at 1:05 p.m.
We've got a full line up of your child's favorite Princesses and Princes from Wonderland Character Entertainment, scheduled to appear at Sahlen Field. Make sure you get to the ballpark when gates open at 12 p.m., as our special guests will be stationed around the ballpark for you to meet and get your photos taken with. Have your kids dress up as their favorite animated character and make your next ballpark photo a precious moment you remember forever!
Or get your reservation for the Consumer's Pub at the Park All-You-Can-Eat Buffet, as some of our princess friends will be at the restaurant from 11 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. to perform sing-alongs.
We'll also have Face Paintings available for your little prince or princess to put the finishing touch on their costumes. And because Princess Day is also a Sunday Funday at the ballpark, there will also be a Mascot Meet n' Greet, a visit from the Braid Babes (additional fees apply) and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.
