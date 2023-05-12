Redbirds Announce Promotions for May 16-21 Homestand

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's May 16-21 homestand. Memphis hosts the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) at AutoZone Park.

Tuesday, May 16 - Memphis vs Gwinnett - 6:45p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:45p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Wednesday, May 17 - Memphis vs Gwinnett - 12:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 11:00a.m. CDT.

Education Day: The Redbirds will host a pregame presentation from D.A.R.E. Purchase tickets here.

Thursday, May 18 - Memphis vs Gwinnett - 11:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 10:00a.m. CDT

Education Day: The Redbirds will host a pregame presentation from the Southern College of Optometry. Purchase tickets here.

$1 Hot Dogs presented by Sahlens.

Friday, May 19 - Memphis vs Gwinnett - 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

25th Anniversary Baseball Card Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive cards 1-10 of the Memphis Redbirds 25th Anniversary Set featuring players like Vince Coleman, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, Randy Arozarena, Stubby Clapp, Rick Ankiel and more! 100 lucky fans will receive an exclusive 1 of 100 card within their set.

All-You-Can-Eat crawfish with potatoes, corn, sausages, hot dogs, chips, soda, & water. Purchase a specialty ticket here.

Saturday, May 20 - Memphis vs Gwinnett- 6:35p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:30p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Postgame Fireworks: Enjoy our first postgame Fireworks Show of the season. Launched up close and personal from center field, Fireworks Shows are the perfect cap for a night at the Redbirds game.

1998 Redbirds Replica Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive a replica of the original 1998 Memphis Redbirds jersey, presented by Campbell Clinic.

Sunday, May 21 - Memphis vs Gwinnett - 2:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 1:00p.m. CDT

Ice Cream Sunday: All fans 12 and under through the gates will receive an ice cream sandwich, presented by Prairie Farms. Purchase tickets here.

Kids run the bases: Each Sunday, kids 12 and under will have the opportunity to run the bases following the game.

Sunday Brunch: Every Sunday day game in the Coors Light Chill Zone will be brunch with bottomless mimosas and bloody marys. Purchase Chill Zone tickets for any Sunday game here.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

