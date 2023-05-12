Baker Roasts 'Pigs with Two-Homer, Three-RBI Night

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with a 7-4 victory on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Designated hitter Luken Baker was the star of the Friday night show. The slugger drilled his 13th and 14th home runs of the season in a 3-for-4 effort, tallied three RBI and walked once. Baker now leads the International League in home runs with two more than second place. His 33 RBI place him in a tie for fourth place in the IL.

In his second start since being promoted to Memphis earlier this week, third baseman Irving Lopez reached base five times in the win. Lopez went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and walked three times. Overall, the Redbirds drew 10 walks, the second time in which Memphis had a double-digit walk total in a game this series.

On the mound, Matthew Liberatore (4-1) worked through allowing a pair of solo home runs to move into a tie for most wins on the Redbirds roster with Connor Thomas. Liberatore tossed 7.0 innings, allowed four runs on five hits, walked two and struck out five. Guillermo Zuniga (S, 4) increased his team-leading save total with a scoreless ninth.

The Redbirds (23-14) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 15 to begin a 12-game homestand.

