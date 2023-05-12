2022 All-Star Cooper Joins Jacksonville on Rehab Stint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins have announced that first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper has been assigned to Jacksonville to begin an injury rehabilitation assignment presented by H2 Health. Cooper is expected to join for the Jumbo Shrimp beginning Friday against Norfolk for the club's 7:05 p.m. game from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Cooper was placed on the 10-day IL on April 30 with an inner ear infection. Prior to his illness, Cooper was hitting .272/.306/.413/.719 with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, 13 RBIs and five runs scored in 24 games.

A 2022 National League All-Star, Cooper batted .261/.337/.415/.752 with 33 doubles, nine homers, 50 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 119 games last season. The 32-year-old has slashed .274/.345/.438/.784 with 42 home runs in 382 career major league games with the Marlins and New York Yankees.

Originally selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth round of the 2013 draft out of Auburn University, Cooper climbed the ranks of the Brewers farm system, making it to Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2016. In 2017, the native of Torrance, Calif. was traded to the New York Yankees in exchange for left-handed pitcher Tyler Webb.

The Yankees promoted Cooper to the major leagues on July 14, 2017 and he made his debut that day against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. On July 16, Cooper got his first MLB hit, doubling off David Price.

On November 20, 2017, Cooper was traded to the Miami Marlins along with left-hander Caleb Smith in exchange for right-handed pitcher Mike King and international bonus pool money.

Cooper's best major league season was in 2019, when he slashed .281/.344.446/.791 with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs in 107 games.

Cooper is the fifth Marlin to embark on an injury rehab assignment presented by H2 Health with Jacksonville. He joins Marlins teammates Nic Enright, who began his rehab assignment on May 7, and JT Chargois, who was assigned to the Jumbo Shrimp on May 9, on Jacksonville's active roster. Left-hander Steven Okert rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp from April 7-21 and infielder Joey Wendle was with Jacksonville from April 26-May 7.

